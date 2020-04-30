Virtual Camps

Tired of home school and yearning for relief? Let us bring focused energy and independence to your home with our virtual summer camps!

Each camp takes place Monday thru Friday with six activities a day including a secure video chat with the educator and fellow campers, outdoor activities, crafts, and games. Students will spend no more than an hour a day on the computer and majority of activities will not require parental supervision*. All our activities will have three different levels of exploration using common household items so that children of all ages can participate and work at their own level independently* or together with their siblings.

*Please note if your child is unable to read on their own, they will require assistance with activities.

ASTRONOMY

Step away from Earth while exploring the International Space Station during astronomy camp! Each day is filled with experiments like those performed aboard the ISS, along with harnessing the power of the sun to make s’mores, collecting water from condensation, and more!

AVIATION

In this camp aspiring aviators will explore the mystery of Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan’s disappearance. Throughout the week campers will learn about forensic science, create maps while exploring nature, and learn how to survive in the wild!

Combo Special:

Purchase both camps and get $25 off

Additional information such as instructions and supply lists will be sent prior to the start of camp by e-mail.

Camp Hours:

Monday – Friday

Hours are flexible! Secure video chat times will be assigned a week prior to camp Weeks offered:

6/8-6/12, 6/15-6/19, 6/22-6/26, 7/6-7/10, 7/13-7/17, 7/20-7/24, 7/27-7/31

Cost of Camp:

(price includes a year of Family Membership)

One camp

$75

Two camps

$125

$25 discount when you purchase both camps!



Frontiers of Flight Museum is committed to the Cyber safety of all participants in the interactive online portion (Video Chat) of our virtual camp, therefore, we are providing a Code of Conduct (COC) that must be signed and returned before joining these secure Video Chats. The Museum reserves the right to refuse entry to the Video Chat for participants that have not returned a signed COC. Electronic signatures will be accepted.

